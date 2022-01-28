The crypto market is at the lowest point it has been in a year.
After a China crash that happened in mid-June the value of Bitcoin went from $59,000 to $34,000 losing almost half its value. In November, Bitcoin reached an all time high of $69,000 (Never buy when an asset is an all time high!) and slowly over time has gotten back to the lower value of $34,000.
If you’re a heavy believer in crypto technology, or as they would call you, a crypto bro, now is the perfect time to stock up on some of your favorite digital assets. This downward traction from Bitcoin can be due to a lot of reasons. Some of the main reasons I believe are due to crypto being heavily overvalued and based on hype. There’s not much going on in the crypto community, hence why the value of the assets is stabilizing. Once rumors about certain projects start to circulate, be prepared for a boom in the markets!