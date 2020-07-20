Last week the Yuma Sun carried a story by Capitol Media Services that reported 63 percent of Arizonans surveyed strongly or somewhat disapproved of how Gov. Doug Ducey has managed the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pollsters might as well have asked us if we thought Ducey had done enough to protect us from ourselves.
We continue learning about the virus, but some things we should have done all along: we should wear masks, stay away from crowds and keep our hands washed.
But some among us continue not wearing masks, even when the law says they have to. Some gather in large groups. Apparently a new rage among young people staging COVID-19 parties, as if to lay down the gauntlet to plague.
At some point, we have someone to blame beside China for spawning COVID-19, someone besides our government for not being prepared for its arrival here, someone besides the states for reopening their economies.
We have ourselves to blame.