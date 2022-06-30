I recently flew back east to visit family, and getting ready, I was filled with trepidation.
There have been countless stories about delayed and canceled flights, and the last thing I wanted was to be stuck if one of our connecting flights had an issue.
But then, I took a deep breath. Our flights were both during the week, which hopefully would avoid the weekend travel rush.
And, we were fortunate to be somewhat flexible if necessary. I had my office laptop with me, and planned to work from the road anyway. It’s summer, so school schedules aren’t an issue.
I decided if there was an issue, we were well-equipped to handle it. Stressing about it would get us nowhere.
It turned out all of our flights were on time, and the flight crews and passengers alike were all kind.
The airlines are facing unusual challenges this year, and it hasn’t been smooth skies for them lately.
But I’m thankful that for our trip, it was nothing but blue skies and easy flights!