If you were around any little kids in the 90s, you probably know Steve. He was the star of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues.”
The first episode aired on Sept. 8, 1996, and followed Steve and his adventures with his dog, Blue, an animated pup who captured the hearts of just about every toddler out there.
My brother was three and obsessed. My visits home from college inevitably included Blue’s Clues.
I can still hear the song, “We just figured out Blue’s Clues, because we’re really smart!”
Eventually, Steve went off to college, and a new host moved in. But in honor of Blue’s Clues’ 25th anniversary, Steve is back with a video message for his fans.
I love how Nickelodeon is reaching out to the show’s original fan base. Those tots of 1996 are adults today, but all over social media, those adults are sharing how much they love the Steve update.
It’s a marketing approach that hits all the sweet nostalgia notes!