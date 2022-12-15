Apparently, one of the trendy gifts this year is a personalized book embosser.
It’s a strange idea to me. I love to read, and I love physical books. E-books are convenient but not quite the same as reading something on a physical page.
But most of the time, I read a book, and then I set it free into the wild. It’s either passed on to one of my sisters or friends, or I put it out in a Free Little Library.
My house is filled with books, but I recently realized that almost all of them could be given away. I will never read them again – I’m a “read it once and move on” kind of reader.
There are maybe 15-20 books with deep personal significance to me that will always stay in my possession. A few were gifts from my parents with funny notes in them. Others helped me through pivotal moments in my life.
But even for those, I’d hate to mar their pages with embossing!
