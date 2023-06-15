There’s a Little Free Library in our neighbor-hood, and people are always coming and going, dropping off books and picking up new ones.
But I was highly amused recently when a girl – probably in the 10-12-year-old range – rolled up on a scooter and started looking at the books. Then, she stacked all the books on the front of her scooter and rolled away, emptying the library of all but two books.
I’ve got stacks of books in my garage ready to restock the library, so no worries there. They were donated to me specifically for that purpose.
But I am super curious about what she was going to do with those books. Is she reading them? Taking them to a parent or grandparent? Are they about to become an art project? And why were just two left behind?
There’s usually something for all ages in the Little Library, but I doubt the whole library at that point was geared for younger readers.
Whatever the case, I like to think she’s just a voracious reader!