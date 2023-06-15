There’s a Little Free Library in our neighbor-hood, and people are always coming and going, dropping off books and picking up new ones.

But I was highly amused recently when a girl – probably in the 10-12-year-old range – rolled up on a scooter and started looking at the books. Then, she stacked all the books on the front of her scooter and rolled away, emptying the library of all but two books.

