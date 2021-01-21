In Randy Hoeft’s First Take this week, he shared an experience of playing in the snow using 3M water repellent spray.
Growing up in Northern Ohio, it was plastic bread bags.
We would layer up our socks, put on our shoes, cover them in plastic bread bags and hit the snow.
No gloves? No problem.
Simply put a few pairs of socks on your hands, and cover them in plastic bread bags too. Homemade mittens!
I can’t say this effort was really very successful. But if you had outgrown your snow gear in between seasons, and your parents had not yet invested in new gear before a sudden snowfall, it was a solution that got you out in your yard … at least until your numb extremities outweighed your snow fun!
These days, I’m happy to live in the desert. I much prefer my bread bags to store bread instead of keeping my hands and feet dry!