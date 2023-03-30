Our mornings are getting noticeably brighter. My family starts the day in the 5 a.m. hour, and in the winter months, it’s hard for me to get out of bed.
It’s still dark outside, and I’m cold, and frankly, in the words of every small child I’ve ever known … I don’t wanna get up.
But get up I do, getting my family ready for our day ahead.
This week, however, I looked out the window and realized the sky was substantially brighter.
I checked out the Farmer’s Almanac, and found that sunrise today, March 30, is 6:27 a.m. Sunset is 6:58 p.m., giving us 12 hours and 30 minutes of daylight.
And wow, did that improve my morning attitude! It’s amazing how bright morning skies can make a difference.
By the time summer solstice rolls around, we’ll get 14 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight, and the heat to go with it.
But for now, I’m excited to see the sun again early in the day!