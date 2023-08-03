I went shopping this week for new pool floats. It’s already August, but for Yumans, pool season is nowhere near over.
A few stores later, and I gave up. Apparently, pool season is over for national retail chains.
This has always baffled me.
It’s still over 100 degrees here in the desert, and it will be well into October.
Yet pool floats are disappearing from the shelves, replaced by the next seasonal need – back to school supplies.
I’ve heard that some retailers already have bits of Halloween appearing, and I just don’t get it.
I love Halloween, but come on, folks. It’s August!
By now, retailers should be able to tailor a community’s needs from region to region. What works in Southern Arizona certainly won’t work in Minnesota, and vice versa.
One would think creating a custom sales plan for each region would grow brick and mortar business everywhere, wouldn’t it?
