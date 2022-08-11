This whole back to school thing is throwing me for a loop.
My family tends to stick relatively close to our sleep routines in the summer, so that part isn’t too bad.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This whole back to school thing is throwing me for a loop.
My family tends to stick relatively close to our sleep routines in the summer, so that part isn’t too bad.
But working out timing after 10 weeks off is a challenge.
What time do we need to leave the house to get to school on time?
What time do we need to be at the school again for afternoon pickup?
And then there are the early-out days to consider too, and figuring out afterschool activities, and wait! Are you taking your lunch to school or eating the cafeteria option?
I run into this every year. And I know that after the first few weeks, we get the routine dialed in. But right now …whew!
I am in awe of parents who have children at multiple schools. I can’t imagine working out the routine if I had to navigate multiple age levels! It’s mind-boggling.
Thankfully, we all eventually figure it out. And personally, I can’t wait for that moment this year!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.