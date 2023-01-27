Various media companies reported Thursday that Chipotle plans to hire 15,000 workers at its North America locations, including its 3,000 US restaurants. The company said the additional workers will help them prepare for their busiest time of the year: “burrito season.”
What? Burrito season? I’ve never heard of burrito season.
According to the company, it runs from March to May.
A quick Google search for “burrito season” turned up zero results (except for the Thursday Chipotle articles). I got lots of “burrito seasonings” results, though.
I don’t think burrito season exists. It’s probably just a marketing ploy by the company – and I must say it is a pretty brilliant one because it got people thinking and talking about burritos.
For the record, I think every day should be burrito season.