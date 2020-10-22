Tater tots are one of my favorite food items. I cannot resist them. As long as they are crisp on the outside, I’m in/ One of my favorite lunch snacks is a bowl of tater tots, smothered in black beans, salsa, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream. This has been a staple in my house all summer long.
I read an article this week on Mental Floss about tots, and learned that in other countries, they have different names.
In Australia, tater tots are called potato gems, potato royals, potato pom-poms, or hash bites.
In Canada, they are called tasti taters or spud puppies, while in the United Kingdom, it’s oven crunchies.
Despite the fun names, tots are an all-American food. Mental Floss notes that the Oregon Frozen Food Company created them in 1954 as a way to get rid of the potato scraps from making French fries.
Today, that company has a different name … Ore-Ida, still the makers of the best tots out there!