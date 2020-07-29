I’ve been an ESPN fan ever since it debuted in 1979, ever since Chris Berman broke into the business with his insane nicknames for nearly every pro player ever.
But that love affair is history, toast.
While I’ve wrestled with dealing with the politics behind the scenes at ESPN in recent years, Monday I had to draw the line and tell Entertainment and Sports Programming Network adios!
Why the drama?
ESPN was scheduled to televise Monday’s Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres baseball game. I went home to grab some lunch, switched on the television, and there it was, b-l-a-c-k-e-d o-u-t!
Are you kidding me? Blacked out? Why?
If anyone out there can explain this to me, please do. But from where I sit, we’re in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still supposed to stay home, and n-o-b-o-d-y can attend a major league baseball game, so what was the thinking behind blacking it out?
Unless it’s one heck of a good reason, I’m done with ESPN.
Da da da, da da da!