Call me an innovator.
OK, maybe lazy is more appropriate.
Here’s the story.
Recently while shooting photos of wheat being harvested, I was outside my truck, looking for the right angle, etc. Unfortunately, I left the windows down, and when I got back in, it was like entering a fog of wheat dust and particles and what have you, floating around inside the cab. It was not a pretty sight.
I thought speeding down the road, with the windows down, would fix things, but no.
Then I had this idea. I parked my truck on the driveway, and with all four doors open, I fired up my leaf blower, walked to the passenger side and let ‘er rip!
And I have to tell you, a lot of crap blew out the other side of the cab – even my dash cover. Most important, was the wheat dust and stuff was gone too.
I told my wife about my innovation. She laughed and said she hoped nobody saw me do this.
I didn’t see the humor.