So some-one told Yuma Sun photogra-pher Randy Hoeft that most First Takes were “fluff.” As a reader, I sometimes want fluff. There’s so much heavy stuff going on in the world, that fluff is kind of nice for a change.
And so, fair warning, this First Take will probably be considered fluff ...
I recently read about a Gallup poll that asked people in 116 countries whether they would rather have a calm life or an exciting one? According to CNN, overall 72% of adults said they prefer a calm life to an exciting one. Regionally, 85% of respondents in East Asia chose a calm life. In Latin America, 82% also chose calm. The US and Canada both came in at 75%; Australia and New Zealand followed with 73%; Eastern Europe reported 71% and Western Europe 68%.
Well, I want both! I want a mostly calm life, with exciting moments here and there. I wouldn’t want a completely exciting life. That sounds too stressful and exhausting. But I love adventure, so a little excitement would be nice, with plenty of downtime to rest and recharge.