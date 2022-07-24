I have wondered where Camino del Diablo in the Foothills got its name. I found an explanation on the Only in Your State website. It’s nicknamed “The Devil’s Highway” because many have died traveling this road due to dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn and hyperthermia.
The 250-mile Sonoran Desert route dates back at least 1,000 years. Native Americans started using it, followed by conquistadores, explorers, missionaries, settlers, miners and cartographers.
The route ran from what is now the Mexican state of Sonora north into Yuma Crossing. The 130-mile stretch from Sonoyta, Mexico, to Yuma was the most dangerous, with most deaths occurring in the final 30 miles. It’s no wonder, since summer temperatures can reach up to 120 degrees.
A shortcut runs through the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range, while a longer route that parallels the original highway more closely culminates in the Foothills.
The route started to decline in 1870 when the Southern Pacific Railroad reached Yuma. Nowadays a permit is required to traverse the road.