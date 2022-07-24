I have wondered where Camino del Diablo in the Foothills got its name. I found an explanation on the Only in Your State website. It’s nicknamed “The Devil’s Highway” because many have died traveling this road due to dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn and hyperthermia.

The 250-mile Sonoran Desert route dates back at least 1,000 years. Native Americans started using it, followed by conquistadores, explorers, missionaries, settlers, miners and cartographers.

