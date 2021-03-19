After the tumult over her selection, Alexi McCamm-ond on Thursday said she will not be the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue. Some staffers opposed her hiring after her past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets resurfaced.
She was a teenager and in college when she wrote the tweets, for which she has since apologized. McCammond, who is Black, says she has grown as a person since then.
I would like to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I believe that most college-age people already have chosen the beliefs that will stay with them through adulthood. At the same time, however, I know from personal experience that a young person can change. A guy in journalism school was a total jerk to me. We ended up working at the same newspaper after college – and he was still a jerk to me! He just didn’t like me.
But after he got married and had kids in his late 20s, he became a different and nicer person – and he and I became friends. He even did my taxes!
So maybe McCammond underwent the same change and did in fact shed those ugly prejudices.