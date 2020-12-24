Last week, a friend and I took our kids to Candy Cane Lane. We decided to walk, thinking that would be more fun than sitting in the car. Her kids are under five, and the view is always better from outside of the car seat.
We made it to Candy Cane Lane without incident, and that’s where we learned a major flaw in our plan.
Candy Cane Lane has no sidewalks.
Traffic does move slowly down that street, and fortunately, traffic was light that night. But pushing a stroller through front yards is no picnic, and it didn’t feel safe walking among cars.
It baffles me that there are no sidewalks on such a busy street.
A few nights later, backed-up traffic stretched for miles down Avenue A – all drivers trying to get to see the lights.
If this was a walkable adventure, in theory, it could cut down some of that traffic backup.
Sidewalks for this little street would be a great idea!