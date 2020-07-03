Most of us in the newsroom were surprised that an elk was found near Wellton. We didn’t know that elk populated this area.
Then some of us had a debate about whether an elk is a deer. I think it is, and according to the internet, an elk is “one of the largest species within the deer family.”
The debate made me think about my frustrating experience this week with a CAPTHCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart). CAPTHCHAs are those stupid tests a person has to pass to prove they are human before being given access to a website.
In a square of 12 images, I had to identify all of the ones with a bike. They showed an exercise bike. Is that a bike?
I failed, so I next had to ID all the bridges in the square. But they had an overpass. Is that a bridge?
I failed again, so I gave up. The next CAPTHCHA I take better not ask me to ID all of the images of a deer!