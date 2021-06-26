I deep cleaned the interior of my car recently, which led to the uncovering of a variety of missing things: a couple of old sweaters, a pile of newspapers, glass soda bottles and wayward tater tots spilled who-knows-how-long-ago tucked under the seats, national park maps and old receipts.
The process made me think of all the miles that car and I have logged together (all 177,000 of them) since I got it new-to-me at 17. It’s faithfully carried me up and down the East Coast, all the way to Arizona, to California and Nevada and Utah, on epic road trips and mundane jaunts to the grocery store and the post office. It’s sort of like a scrapbook, in a way, with every mile and every sticker on the back window and the quarter-sized dent from my college days telling its own set of stories I’m grateful to have been part of. Hopefully there’s room for a few more years’ worth yet. (Maybe not extra dents, though.)