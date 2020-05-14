Staying at home has not been without its share of odd injuries in my family.
The worst, however, happened to one of my Ohio relatives. She’s working from home, and her dogs are super excited she’s there, following her all over the house.
That was fine until this week, when one of the dogs cut her off on the stairs unexpectedly, causing her to lose her balance and fall backward down the stairs and off to the ER.
Fortunately, she’s OK, but bruised and sore, and we’re relieved it wasn’t more serious.
However, the incident brings up an interesting point. Many of us are home with our pets right now, and everyone’s routines are a little off. We don’t think the dachshund’s intentions were truly murderous, but careful with those fluffy friends – one never knows when they will want some attention!