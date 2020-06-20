I suppose it’s time for an update on Tom Hanks the cat. He’s still a regular on the avenue, and we’ve discovered in the margin of trial and error that he’s quite fond of chicken tenders, The Rolling Stones and smooth jazz. And that he has a friend. Well, sort of.
One night I looked outside to see whether Tom Hanks was catnapping on the porch (I have an adirondack chair out there that he loves to curl up under). I didn’t see him, but I did see a different cat drinking from Tom Hanks’ water bowl. And then just like that, it was gone again. I’ve spotted the late-night visitor a few more times, slinking up to the bowl and taking a sip (while Tom Hanks hides in the shadows of the chair — what a scaredy cat), then sauntering off again into the wild unknown.
I’m sensing a trend here and I have to say, I’m not sure how I feel about it.