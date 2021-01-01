Judging from some of the photos and videos on Instagram, one wouldn’t know we are in the middle of a pandemic.
On my IG feed this morning I saw videos of people dancing unmasked and in very close quarters at nightclubs in Mexico.
Another young guy recorded himself in Florida as he prepped for a night of New Year’s Eve partying. He said he had to escape the “stifling” restrictions of California and go to a state that was “open for living.”
I hope he continues “living” in 2021 – despite his reckless and irresponsible behavior.
I don’t get these die-hard party animals. Will they die if they miss out on one New Year’s Eve celebration? Will their lives not be the same if they have to sacrifice one night of revelry?
Readers, I hope you take the pandemic more seriously than these folks and are around to party when the virus is finally under control.
Happy New Year!