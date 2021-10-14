I have cell phone envy.
Mind you, there is nothing wrong with my iPhone. It’s about two years old, it takes great photos, and I have yet to get any annoying “your phone is out of storage” messages. All good, right?
Then I had lunch with my neighbor this week, who just got the newest iPhone.
Normally, I am unfazed by such things. I will keep a phone until it dies, as I hate the process and cost of replacing it.
But then I saw the photos my neighbor shot with her new phone.
Some of the photos were low-light night photos, which in general are challenging to take. In fact, I was outside when she shot those photos, and I know how poor the lighting was.
Yet readers, these photos were fabulous – crisp, bright and detailed.
I am a generally patient person. But if something catastrophic should suddenly happen to my current phone, I don’t think I’ll be too sad!