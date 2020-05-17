I have a favor to ask. As soon as you finish reading today’s paper, please fill out your Census. Yuma County is lagging behind the rest of the state in the response rate. This is bad because the funding our county, cities and towns get from the federal government is based on the population, and if our communities are undercounted, then we won’t get the money that we deserve.
When Mayor Doug Nicholls reported Yuma County’s response rate at 39% vs. the Arizona response rate of 55%, I was shocked. But then the Yuma Sun editorial board on Saturday reported the rates by municipality, I was even more shocked: San Luis 8.4%, Somerton 22%, Wellton 28.1%, Yuma 48.8%.
I took me 10 minutes, if not less, and it was easy. I received a form in the mail with directions on how to do it online. So, please, look for your form if you received it by mail. Otherwise call 1-844-330-2020 or go to www.my2020census.gov.