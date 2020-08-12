Back in the day, one of my favorite breakfast cereals was “Sugar Pops,” which, now, for what I’m thinking are political reasons, is called “Corn Pops.” I mean, manufacturers don’t want to be blatantly promoting “sugar,” right?
Hold that thought.
The other day, while grocery shopping with my wife, we were looking for “Cream of Wheat,” when another cereal box caught my attention – “Jolly Rancher” cereal.
Seriously?
And there was more, like “Hostess Twinkies” cereal, and “Honey Maid S’mores,” “Reese’s Puffs,” “Hershey’s Kisses,” “Drumstick Classic Vanilla,” “Oreo O’s,” and “Pop-tarts” cereal.
It was overwhelming!
In what has obviously become a sweeter is better market, no doubt the old standards like “Wheaties” are in big trouble, right?
Then I saw an advertisement for good ol’ “Frosted Flakes,” and Tony the Tiger tells Shaquille O’Neal, “No really, I think I could dunk on you.”
I laughed and thought to myself that was certainly entertaining … if any of this new generation has a clue as to who Tony the Tiger is, or Shaquille O’Neal, for that matter.