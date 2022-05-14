Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Returning to my favorite topic of cinema, one film I like to return to is “Chan is Missing” (1982). It’s known for being a film about Chinese Americans, made by and for them. Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, we follow an investigation into where the titular Chan may be since he owes people some money.
What’s neat about this film is its varying perspectives on what a person may be to others, and particularly, what it means to be an immigrant. A key scene about an apple pie notes that while it may take the form of an American apple pie, Chinese baking techniques have made it something different. It is and it isn’t American apple pie: to come from two cultures is to never fully be one or the other, and to be an immigrant is to constantly be “becoming.” It’s quite entertaining, so I recommend checking it out on YouTube!