Change is good sometimes, but not always.
Such is the case with Major League Baseball’s new rules – pitch clock, bigger bases, no infield shift.
Commissioner Rob Manfred and baseball’s brass have accomplished their goals of shortening games, as well as making them more exciting, but for me, I still have a sour taste in my mouth.
I will be the first to say that I actually really enjoy the increased amount of opportunities for stolen bases, increasing the average of 0.6 to 1.4 steals per game. Batting averages have soared with the banning of the shift.
On the other hand, the game feels rushed with the pitch clock.
One of the great things about baseball is the freedom, ambiance and pace of the game. Are there benefits? Certainly, especially for families with young children. However, this speed neutralizes the magnitude of a big moment and really takes the air out of the building.
Maybe extending the time returns some normality?
