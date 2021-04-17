Last Sunday, a police officer conducting a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, allegedly mistook a sidearm for a taser, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. It’s puzzling how a 26-year police veteran like Kim Potter could make such an error, but friends in law enforcement tell me that it’s occurred more than once in high-stress situations like Sunday’s was reported to be.
No doubt adrenaline is sky-high for both parties in scenarios like Sunday’s, and I understand there are often multiple factors at play in each instance and just as many perspectives. But I also understand that chronic recurrence of avoidable tragedies is never OK.
In efforts to deepen my education and understanding on what they both face in a given day, I’m engaging in healthy dialogue with friends in the BIPOC community (to which Wright, George Floyd and others before them belonged) and law enforcement, and I sincerely hope others will feel challenged to do the same. Because desiring to see a change in perspective, as many claim to crave, without contributing to said change by starting with our own is one-dimensional.