Not too long ago, the City of Yuma changed up the pick-up days for trash and recycling in my neighborhood.
It shouldn’t be that big of a deal. Previously, our pickup days were Monday and Thursday, and now we’re on Tuesday and Friday.
But wow – what a weird change! I cannot tell you how many times I’ve put the can out on the wrong day, and then wondered why it wasn’t picked up.
Humans are creatures of habit. We get into our routines, and woe be the change to our established systems!
I also fall victim to the activity of my neighbors. If I see some cans on the curb, I automatically assume it’s pickup time – I don’t pause to think if it really is.
Thankfully, I’m getting better about this, and trying to put the cans out as appropriate.
But it’s somewhat stunning to me how hard it is to change such a simple routine!
