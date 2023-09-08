With a lack of bodies in the newsroom, we have recently turned to ChatGPT for help in performing certain tasks. For the uninformed, ChatGPt is an artificial intelligence chatbot that can answer questions, write entire essays and even scour the internet for specific documents, etc. We are using it to translate articles.
I had never used the technology, so a co-worker gave me a quick training session. She called up the ChatGPT screen and told it to do something. When it was done, she told it to do another thing, then another and so on. Not once did she say please or thank you, which seemed incredibly rude to me – even though I know the chatbot isn’t a real person.