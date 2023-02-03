We all have that friend who includes a page-long life update with the Christmas card they send us each year.
I got a surprise in December when my longtime bachelor friend, whom I haven’t seen or spoken to in years, announced in his update that he had gotten married. Not only married, but to the surviving spouse of one of his good friends, who had died two years earlier.
Marrying a friend’s widow or widower has always struck me as awkward. Does it feel like cheating on your dead friend? I guess not because it happens more often than we think.
I have a different friend whose mom married her late husband’s best friend many years later – after his wife died. They seemed very happy together and very much in love, and I guess that’s all that matters.
But something I’ve always wondered: How does the situation work in Heaven? Do they end up with their first or second spouse?