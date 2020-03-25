So, I was all set to not write about the COVID-19 pandemic this week. I wanted to get away from this subject that we have been inundated with here recently.
Then, I made the mistake of watching the “CBS Sunday Morning” show on, Sunday of course.
As you might expect, it was packed with COVID-19 stories, and among them was one in which veteran TV newsman Ted Koppel asks a doctor, if forced to make a choice between saving a 22-year-old with the virus and a 65-year-old with the virus, who would the doctor choose to treat?
Seriously?
Aren’t we being told right now that it’s important to not overreact, stay calm and we’ll all get through this together?
Then Koppel plants this seed, that people who are, well, around my age, might be left to die from the virus if a 20-something man or woman can be saved instead?
Maybe I’m making way too much out of this, but I really don’t think that is the message we need to be sending out right now.