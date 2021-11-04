I don’t get too excited about Black Friday deals. I love a good sale price, but standing in store lines in the early morning hours to hunt down cheap stuff amid a herd of other people was never my idea of a good time.
This year, the deals are rolling out super early, and it’s negating the need to wait in line in the wee hours of the morning the day after Thanksgiving.
In fact, it’s almost to the point where “Black Friday” no longer applies.
Perhaps its time to drop that name and move to something that is more appropriate for the time span, which now really involves the entire month of November.
I’m all for planning and shopping early. But the constant messages about it lately – Buy Now! Shop Now! GREAT DEALS HERE! – are already too much.
We’ve got seven weeks to go readers … I’m curious to see how crazy it gets before Christmas!