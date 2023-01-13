How many close friends do you have?
Accord-ing to a recent study, people now report that they have fewer closer friends than those queried in the past. The article on Reddit reveals that from 1991 to 2021, the number of Americans who said they have 10 or more close friends dropped from 33% to 13%.
Ten close friends seems like too high a number to me, so I asked some co-workers about it. Most said they had three.
The key is how does one define a close friend? The answers I got from my co-workers: “Someone I can confide in”; “Someone who will be brutally honest with me”; “Someone who I can call to rescue me and not feel bad about it.”
For me, a close friend is someone whose home I feel comfortable staying at during a trip or even in an emergency situation. And, like my co-workers, I have only three friends who meet the “close” criteria.