“Another feather in your cap.”
Who knew that such a harmless idiom could cause such an uproar and disgust on the Internet?
If you watched “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday, you know that all three contestants had difficulty solving the puzzle and it took 10 attempts to finally get “Another Feather in Your Cap.” One contestant had at least three attempts to solve it, but instead of “cap,” said “hat,” “map” and “lap.”
People were shouting at the TV in frustration and afterward took to the internet to call the contestants “idiots,” “morons” and worse.
But others defended them, noting that the saying is an old one that the 30-something contestants probably were unfamiliar with. A quick query of my younger coworkers revealed that they too had never heard of the idiom.
So all of us old fogies just need to chill. Wait, do youngsters even know what a fogey is?