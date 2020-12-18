I am proud to say that I believe in God, Heaven and the afterlife. I also believe it is possible for our loved ones to communicate indirectly with us after they have died.
Last Sunday was the 14th anniversary of my beloved sister Lupe’s death. I was thinking about her that morning and as I scrolled through my Instagram feed, a photo of a restaurant near Tucson (my hometown) randomly appeared. Someone who follows the same Tucson group I do posted it, saying he had a wonderful experience at this little out-of-the way eatery in Oracle Junction.
The restaurant’s name? Lupe’s.
Coincidence? I don’t think so.
I smiled and shared the photo with my brothers and sisters. We decided that after all this virus mess is over, we are going to get together and take a road trip to Lupe’s to celebrate our sister’s life and remember how blessed we were to have had her as a sibling and friend.