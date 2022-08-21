I have to give kudos to Yuma agriculture. Although not directly affected by the Colorado River’s Tier 2 water shortage conditions, they’re still trying to be part of the solution before drought conditions worsen.

The ongoing drought and potential water shortages worries them as water is a vital resource for local ag, which feeds 300 million people in North America during the winter months, according to water attorney Wade Noble.

