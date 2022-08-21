I have to give kudos to Yuma agriculture. Although not directly affected by the Colorado River’s Tier 2 water shortage conditions, they’re still trying to be part of the solution before drought conditions worsen.
The ongoing drought and potential water shortages worries them as water is a vital resource for local ag, which feeds 300 million people in North America during the winter months, according to water attorney Wade Noble.
Farmers understand that a prolonged drought might mean they won’t have enough water to keep growing crops at the same level. Consequently, the Yuma County Agricultural Water Coalition developed a proposal called “Save the River,” in which farmers would voluntarily grow crops with less water, enough to leave almost a million acre-feet in Lake Mead, which has seen unprecedented drops in water levels in the last few years.
It’s nice when people come together to find solutions even before it becomes their problem. However, the plan requires financial support. Whether it finds the needed support remains to be seen.