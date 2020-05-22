We ran a thought-provoking letter to the editor this week from reader Phyllis Hunter. She would like stores to reserve certain hours for only shoppers wearing face masks or coverings.
I see her point and share her concern for protecting others.
After avoiding grocery shopping for two months, I finally ventured out to Fry’s in the Foothills on Monday. I wore a mask and was surprised to see that only about half of the shoppers there had a face covering.
The people I encountered without masks were friendly and polite – unlike those belligerent folks on the news who claim their rights are being trampled by requiring them to wear masks.
Is this small inconvenience too much of a burden to help contain the spread of COVID-19?
On another note, I scored a 30-pack of toilet paper there, so I am set for another two months.