Putting all politics aside, covering President Donald Trump’s visit to Yuma on Tuesday as the only female and 20-something in the press pool was a privilege and an honor, even. Someone pointed out that if I were part of a larger media market, I may not have been presented with the same opportunity. A presidential visit is a pretty big deal anyway, not to mention being in the same room and motorcade while serving as the only representative of your particular demographic.
I’m grateful for all the opportunities the Yuma Sun has given me over the last nine months, and Tuesday’s is one that I won’t soon forget or take lightly. And I have to admit, it was nice to wear something a little more polished than my work-from-home attire for a day.