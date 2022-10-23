I lost my very-much loved husband last week. For years he struggled with depression. He tried every treatment there is. Some would work and then not. He fought the battle for years, but it became too much and he decided to stop the pain. He looked very peaceful when I found him. Like he was simply resting for a bit. And that’s exactly how it is. He is resting for a bit until Jehovah God brings him back to life with perfect health. He’s good now … but those of us who love him miss him so much. Losing him was not entirely unexpected. Nonetheless, it’s shocking, and it hurts so much. It’s like a part of my heart was torn out and I’m no longer complete. We would have celebrated our 14th anniversary on Nov. 8. I am heartbroken, but I know it will get easier with time and I have so many great memories.
First Take: Coping with loss
Mara Knaub
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
