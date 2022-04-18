Could this be the year the Phoenix Suns finally win an NBA title?
They’ve entered the playoffs with the league’s best regular season record, but as longtime followers of the team will tell you, that means nothing.
The Suns had the best record a year ago, but lost the title to the Milwaukee Bucks. They also had the best regular-season record in 1993 but lost in the finals to Chicago.
The Suns lost to Boston in their only other appearance in the finals in 1976.
The Suns and the Bucks joined the league in 1968-69. Ten of the 12 other, existing teams would win NBA titles in the years to come.
Six of 15 teams that joined the league after the Suns have gone on to win in the finals.
So are the Phoenix Suns overdue for a title? Those of us who have followed them through all these decades would say so.