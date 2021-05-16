I’m truly baffled by some of the conspiracy theories out there regarding COVID-19. Someone recently told me it’s a hoax perpetrated by the government and media. The person also said that deaths have been greatly exaggerated and investigations will reveal the truth.
What would the purpose of this be? Why go through all this trouble? Governments have lost a lot of revenue due to the pandemic. And why would journalists whose purpose is to reveal the truth want to participate in a coverup? And how could a hoax of such a magnitude be implemented? We’re talking about a global pandemic, in a world where countries and leaders often don’t agree.
The person said they never wore a mask because the science had not proved that they worked. It think it’s very well proven. And it’s common sense.
The person also said they would not wear a mask because that meant giving up their civil rights. I just thought we were being nice and considerate of others by wearing a mask. I don’t understand how a health issue became so political.