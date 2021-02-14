I’ve now had five COVID-19 tests. I’ve taken the test repeatedly because I’m taking care of my mom and I want to make sure I don’t share the unwanted virus with her.
I’ve done just about every kind of test there is. The first test was a throat swab at a blitz testing event at the Civic Center. Positive. The second test was a saliva test at AWC. Negative. The next two tests were long nasal swabs at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Annex that required a doctor’s order. I had them because I had symptoms. It turned out to be allergies. And the last one was a short nasal swab by Embry Healthcare at a Foothills church. Negative again.
Testing has become so much easier! For my last one, there was no line or wait. The nasal swab was much shorter and the “intrusion” was so much gentler.
This last experience was the best so far. I loved that it was in the Foothills too. No having to drive into town. If you need a quick and easy free test, look up “Embry COVID testing.” They have several testing sites and lots of appointments available.