We have reason to celebrate the progress we have made against COVID-19 in this country. The number of cases and deaths are down thanks to vigorous vaccination efforts, and our lives are slowly getting back to normal.
But the fight isn’t over yet. People are still getting sick and dying. On one day last week 25 people died of COVID in Arizona. That’s 25 too many!
A friend in Tucson texted me last week and told me that one of our former classmates, whom I’ve known since elementary school, died of COVID. She was 57.
Poor thing. Diana had pre-exiting conditions: She had undergone two heart surgeries and was on dialysis.
She is the third family friend to die of COVID. This illness is real. It’s not a hoax!
Like my co-worker Mara Knaub plans to do, I will continue wearing my mask when out in public – even though I’m fully vaccinated. I will do it to try to protect people like Diana, whose weakened immune systems need to be shielded from COVID’s ruthless germs.