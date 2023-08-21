I was out on my morning walk a couple of weeks ago when I saw a neighbor coming the other way. She had on a mask like the ones we all wore when COVID-19 cases were surging.
Why does she still have it on, I wondered. Wasn’t that like closing the barn door after the horse was gone?
Then I found out family members in Mesa all had tested positive for COVID. All of them had been vaccinated and boosted, as recommended. Some of them were hit hard by the coronavirus, some not so hard, but as I write this, all are recovering.
I have since read news stories that COVID has evolved in yet another strain, ever staying one step ahead of our ability to build herd immunity.
Come to think of it, my wife and I got COVID a year ago after having gotten vaccinated and boosted.
The coronavirus may not be in the news much these days, but it’s not leaving anytime soon.