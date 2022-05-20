Things are back to normal amid the pandemic, with fewer people wearing masks in public, schools and in the workplace. Other precautions such as hand sanitizing also appear to be on the decline.
All this means that COVID-19, the flu and the common cold are spreading at the same time now. How do I know? For the first time since the pandemic began, I have a cold. Coincidentally, about 10 other people at work also have colds (not COVID!).
It was so nice going all that time without the congestion and sore throat I am experiencing now. I am sure my podmate agrees. She and I got sick at the same time, which means we were likely exposed at the same time by the same person.
I never thought I’d say this, but I prefer the “non-normal,” more restrictive conditions we were living under than the current “relaxed” atmosphere, with germs running rampant.