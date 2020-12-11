On Dec. 3, 82 people died of COVID-19 in Arizona. Our longtime family friend Jerry was among them.
We had known Jerry since he was a teenager. He and my brother, both in their early 60s, were best friends.
Jerry had been in and out of ICU for a week, then his condition deteriorated. They wanted to intubate him, but he said no. He wanted to go home and die, which he did less than 24 hours after being released.
Rest in peace, sweet Jerry.
Also last week and unrelated to Jerry’s case, my sister, brother and niece tested positive for the virus. So far they have been able to manage the illness on their own without the need for hospitalization. They are hurting and I hope their conditions don’t worsen because my sister is diabetic and my niece has asthma.
The virus is real, people! Be safe and be smart!