Family business brought me to Phoenix recently and during my spare time, I was able to visit one of my favorite Scottsdale restaurants: Tapas Papa Frita, which offers Spanish dishes and live entertainment in the form of flamenco and live Cuban music! I enjoyed Conejo Romesco alongside the music.
Something to know about me is that my taste in music is quite diverse, but music from Cuba and Brazil is among my very favorite styles. Salsa, mambo, samba, bossa nova and various other Latin genres? Yes, please! “Bonito y Sabroso,” “Me Lo Dijo Adela,” “Canta Canta, Minha Gente,” “Brujeria,” “El Bodeguero,” “Manzanillo,” “Samba de Orfeu,” “Aquellos Ojos Verdes”and “El Mariachi Loco” are a few favorites of mine.