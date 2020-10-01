I don’t know about you, but October has snuck up on me.
And if you aren’t registered to vote in the state of Arizona, it’s time to get busy.
The last day to register is Oct. 5, in order to be able to vote in the General Election on Nov. 3.
It’s not hard to register. You can do it from the comfort of your couch by visiting www.ServiceArizona.com – and on this website, you can also update your existing registration information.
Or, you can pick up a form at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office or the U.S. Post Office.
If you don’t know if you are registered to vote, you can call the Yuma County Recorder’s Office at 928-373-6034.
I can’t emphasize enough the importance of casting your vote.
It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 98 – your voice and your vote matter.
But first, you have to register to vote. Please, readers, take the time to do so.